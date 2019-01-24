NAN

Residents of the ancient town of Oyo woke up on Thursday morning between 7:20 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. to a cool breeze, which heralded its first rainfall in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain, which lasted for one hour and 25 minutes, washed the refuse-littered open drains in the town clean.

According to Mr Hammed Ayinde, a community leader, the rain brought relief to the people of the ancient town who have been experiencing hot weather since the commencement of the dry season in October.

“The rain is a blessing to us in this town, and a good omen to the farmers that the year will be productive,’’ Ayinde said.

Mrs Beatrice Adegbite, a Cassava farmer, said the rain was a welcome development for farmers.

Adegbite said that farmers could commence the cultivation of cassava, if the rains continued.

