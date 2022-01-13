From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A traditional ruler in Oyo State, Oba Solomon Akinola, along with 10 high chiefs, have been charged by the police before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on terrorism offences.

The mornach is expected to be arraigned on 12 counts of terrorism charges along with 10 of his high chiefs comprising Sunday Aderinto, Samson Ogunmola Timothy Adewale Aderinto, Jimoh Asimiyu, Segun Gbadebo and Oluwole Ogundeji.

Others are Akintaro Mathew Piamo, Rafiu Ganiyu, Adejare Adeleru and Zacheus Adeleru.

The criminal charges before the court indicated that the defendants allegedly invaded Aagba Community in Oyo State and kidnapped three people in addition to inflicting various degrees of injuries on their victims.