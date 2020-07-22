Molly Kilete, Abuja

Traditional rulers from Oke Ogun district in Oyo North senatorial district of Oyo state are at the Army Headquarters on a visit to the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.

The delegation, who are also members of Oke-Ogun Development Forum, is being led by His Royal Majesty Alhaji Khalid Otendi Ilushemidepo.

The native rulers are in Abuja to thank the COAS, his Principal Staff Officers and the officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their support in securing lives and property not just in the Oke-Ogun area, but across the country.