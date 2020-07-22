Molly Kilete, Abuja

Traditional rulers from Oke Ogun district in Oyo north senatorial district of Oyo state have solicited the support of the Nigerian army for security and development of their area.

The traditional rulers who were at the army headquarters also solicited the support of the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, to convert the 244 army battalion at Shaki, to a full Brigade.

They say this has become necessary to address the security challenges in the town which shares a border with Benin Republic.

The traditional rulers who are also members of Oke-Ogun Development Forum, were led by his royal majesty Alhaji Khalid Otendi Ilushemidepo.

The royal father who led over 20, of his subjects to the army headquarters, commended the Nigerian army for its relentless efforts at tackling insurgency, bandits, kidnapping and other violent crimes and at the same time ensuring the safety and lives of all Nigerians, said but for the army, criminals would have overrun the country with their deadly activities.

While praying for a speedy end to the insecurity bedeviling the country, the royal father prayed God to protect the officers and soldiers engaged in various security operations across country and called on Nigerians to support the military rather than condemning them.

He appealed to the army chief to help construct some of the dilapidated roads in the community, provide portable water for the people and construct a befitting army children’s school for the educational upliftment of the people.

He commended the army for some of its developmental projects in the community which include the provision of an army school, establishment of the 244, battalion among other development and called for more of such projects in the community.

He also promised to provide a vast land for the army to establish a ranch in their community saying that way the youths would be adequately employed and reduce restiveness amongst the.

In his address, the COAS, represented by the Chief Of Policy and Plans(COPP), Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, thanked the delegation for the visit and promised to assist the community through its civil military relations department.

On the request to establish a Brigade in the community, Buratai, said it was not an easy task as it involves a lot of planning, logistics, finance among other requirements.