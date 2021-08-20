From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Traditional worshippers in Oyo State have commended the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola for declaring a work-free day for the celebration of the World Isese Day in the State.

Chairman, Traditional Worshippers Association, Oyo State Chapter, Adefabi Fadiran, and the state secretary, Dr. Fakayode Fatunde, gave the commendations in their comment on the 2021 Isese Day in Ibadan, observed on Friday.

According to them, Oyetola has shown enough boldness in supporting the Yoruba heritage.

The Isese Day Festival is celebrated all over the world on the 20th of August every year, by traditional worshippers.

The body attributed the peaceful atmosphere in Osun State to the governor’s respect to all religious tenets and beliefs in the state, which, according to them, made residents co-habitate peacefully.

They, however, said some other governors in the South-West have displayed religious and ethnic bigotry.

“We appreciate the gesture of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for declaring a holiday for the traditional worshippers on the Isese Day. He has shown that he is really a Yoruba man.

“Leadership does not display sentiment. Leadership embraces every difference within the followers. The understanding of these differences gives him the power to lead aright, and that is what leaders should do.”