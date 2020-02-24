The pioneer Oyo Unity Cup, which is the brainchild of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, with the aim of discovering young talents in football for national and international exports ended with talking points, as young footballers thrilled the fans with good football at the Liberty Stadium in Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the minister thanked all who contributed to the success of the maiden event and said it signaled more good things to come in sports.

“It’s never too late, we have started and we will keep improving on Unity Cups across the federation to ensure this goes across different states to enable us catch young talents. Some of the talents that were discovered are skillful, I am impressed with what I have seen and this has spurred me to do more, knowing that there are lots of talents undiscovered across the federation.”

Fans were also thrilled to catch a glimpse of some of their favourite ex internationals. Leading the pack was Daniel Amokachi “The Bull” former Everton player accompanied by the newly appointed assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo, Mutiu Adepoju, the Nigerian LaLiga Ambassador and former player of Real Sociedad in Spain and Ike Shorounmu former Super Eagles goal keeper weren’t left out.