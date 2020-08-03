Oyo Government has hailed teachers in the state as the heroes of the successful resumption of classes despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said, in a statement yesterday, that the state government was appreciative of the commitment of the teachers to its programmes.

The statement quoted the commissioner as praising all the teachers who took part in the revision exercises for terminal students from July 6, 2020.

Terminal classes, including Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3, Junior Secondary 3 and Primary 6 pupils resumed classes in Oyo State on July 6, despite the alarm raised by the Federal Government and some education stakeholders.

The commissioner said the support of teachers and stakeholders in the state education sector as well as the hard work they put into the preparation for the resumption of academic activities in the various schools were commendable.

He said though COVID-19 is real, the state would defeat the virus with science, diligence and courage.

“I pray that all our efforts at recording success in all examinations by our students will not be in vain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education has also announced slight adjustments to the school calendar earlier made public.

The adjustment, according to the commissioner, was in conformity with the agreement reached by the federal and state governments with the West Africa Examination Council by which the commencement date of the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has now been fixed for August 7.

It added that there would be continuation of lessons for SS3 class till the commencement of WASSCE on August 17, with the SS3 students expected to resume to their respective schools tomorrow after the Eid-el-Kabir break.