Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that the ranking of the state as seventh in the States’ Internally Generated Revenue Index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the first two quarters of 2021 did not come as a surprise, adding that the development was as a result of hardwork.

He also noted that the leap in IGR is the manifestation of his administration’s pragmatic approach to governance since May 2019.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, which provided insights into the IGR leap, said that the administration’s commitment to turning Oyo State into an economic and investment hub, as well as the bold initiatives taken by Governor Makinde to encourage the ease of doing business, transform the agriculture and infrastructure sector, and ensure adequate security, were the pillars behind the state’s leap on the IGR index.

The statement further indicated that the Makinde administration would not relent in its determination to expand the economy of the state and improve its finances.

The statement quoted Governor Makinde as maintaining that his government would continue to be bullish in its approach to expanding the state’s economy, adding that this is in line with his commitment in the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State, 2019-2023. He said that agribusiness and infrastructure development to target the economy would continue to receive priority attention.

