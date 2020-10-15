The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board said that it is preparing its Quality Assurance Officers on ways to improve learning and to meet up with global best practices.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran said this in Ibadan today at the opening of a two-day training on E-Quality Assurance.

The training was organised in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission for all Quality Assurance Officers in the 33 Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the State.

Facilitated by the National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Adeniran said the training seeks to develop new quality assurance strategies and procedures to improve the quality of learning in Basic schools across Oyo State.

The Executive Chairman noted that though effective, Quality Assurance exercise in the State have always been carried out using paper instrument.

He disclosed that the Board is ready to follow the trend by introducing e-quality assurance facilities to replace the archaic method of monitoring, evaluation and data collection.

While the SUBEB boss thanked Universal Basic Education Commission for its unflinching support, he also

expressed optimism that after the 2-day training, officers will be acquainted with the use of E-Quality assurance facilities.

Dr Adeniran revealed that the commission had procured Computers for the quality assurance officers, adding that National Space Research and Development Agency would upload the systems with the needed software.

‘This training is meant to train Quality Assurance Officers, as vanguards of the new approach to quality assurance practices in basic education in Oyo State,’ he said.

‘We will adequately equip them with the required knowledge and skills needed on the new strategies at all the local government levels in the State.’

Adeniran continued: ‘It is expected that through this intervention, quality learning outcomes in schools will be achieved.

‘The training was in response to the need to strengthen the capacity of quality assurance officers, especially at zonal and state level,’ he added.

Adeniran said the Board will ensure quality learning outcomes in basic schools through effective quality assurance activities.