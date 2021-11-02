Former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has been conferred with Mayegun (Iconic Progressive Pillar) of Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP).

Presenting the award in Abuja, Speaker of group, Abdulmageed Oyeniyi, described him as the nation’s treasure, consistent and committed democrat and nationalist whose progressive ideas, ideals and deeds have positively impacted countless numbers of Nigerians, particularly youths.

He said apart from their presentation of award of Mayegun Oodua, his group came to formally asked Ezeife to run for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

He said their attraction to him was his unbendable belief in people-oriented and progressive leadership, equity and equality among stakeholders of the Nigeria project and justice for all, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

Oyeniyi said Ezeife was the only leader from South East that OYP had decided to support against 2023, saying Igbo presidency in 2023 “is non-negotiable.”

He commended Ezeife for his unflinching and undying support and campaigns for development, political inclusion of youths and their active participation in politics and political leadership of the country.

Oyeniyi called on Ezeife not to relent in his efforts to see Nigeria truly emerging Giant of Africa.

He assured the elder-statesman that his group would always toe his political path of probity and integrity.

Ibrahim Koko-Umar Mainasara, who led the delegation that represented Professor Ango Abdullahi, leader of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), commended the leadership of OYP for its vision for recognising Ezeife, who he described as “living legend of selfless leadership for progressive Nigeria like the nation’s founding fathers.”

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike, similarly extolled the leadership qualities of the OYP award recipient. Madubuike advocated that Nigeria should go back to leadership training for youth leaders like in the pre-military era in Nigeria.

