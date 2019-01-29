Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) and owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar hosted a farewell/welcome dinner in honour of its immediate past Managing Director/CEO, Valentine Ozigbo, who has been elevated to the role of the President/CEO of Transcorp Plc with Owen Omogiafo, the current MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

The event held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Abuja was a night of farewells and welcomes as the outgoing and incoming General Managers of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Etienne Gailliez and Kevin Brett were also celebrated.

Ozigbo, in his appreciation speech, ascribed his excellence and success as the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc to his background and great mentors whom he served under their tutelage, according the highest accolades to the Chairman of Transcorp Plc, Tony O. Elumelu, for his years of mentorship.

Speaking about his successor, Owen Omogiafo, Ozigbo said, “I couldn’t have found a better person to succeed me and I am confident that she will do better. I have seen her strong execution skills and I can attest that she will do even better than me.”

The Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, in his remarks, appreciated Ozigbo for maintaining and deploying high-level of corporate governance and for driving positive transformation at Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.