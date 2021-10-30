From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, has reiterated his commitment to revamping the economic ecosystem of Onitsha and making it an epicentre for commercial activities.

Mr Ozigbo made the promise yesterday when the PDP took its ongoing local government tour to Onitsha North Local Government Area.

While addressing the mammoth crowd at the Ezechima Primary School field in Onitsha, Ozigbo lamented the deterioration of the famous Onitsha Main Market, promising to improve infrastructure and restore the glory of the commercial hub.

“Onitsha Main Market, which was revered as the greatest market in sub-Saharan Africa, is now a ghost of itself. If elected, we revive Onitsha and ensure it becomes the commercial nerve centre of Africa,” Ozigbo said.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Also addressing the crowd, the Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, assured that Anambra would regain its lost glory if Ozigbo is elected into office.

“Do not be afraid. On November 6, come out and exercise your franchise. Before now, Anambra used to be the envy of other southeastern states. Unfortunately, things are not the same, and Anambra needs a visionary leader like Valentine Ozigbo to deliver good governance to the people,” Senator Abaribe remarked.

Also speaking at the rally, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, His Excellency Peter Obi, reeled out his achievements in Onitsha North during his tenure as governor, urging the electorate to support PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo.

“Let nobody deceive you. The present APGA government has performed abysmally low, and therefore, does not need to be retained at the Anambra government house beyond March 17, 2022,” Obi declared.

The Director-General of the Anambra PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, who hails from Onitsha North, said the council area has a great stake in PDP.

“Onitsha North and all stakeholders have resolved to support and vote PDP come November 6 because a lot is at stake.

“Peter Obi made giant strides in the development of Onitsha North when he was governor. His strides in the development of our area are unparalleled. No other government has remembered us in terms of infrastructural development as Obi did. So, as the leader of PDP in the state, we owe him support and solidarity.

“Again, our deputy governorship candidate, Dame Azuka Enemo, is our daughter, and there is no way we can forget one of us.

“Our candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, is the best among all the candidates on the ballot, and we have no reason to withhold our support for such an excellent character,” Dr Obiogbolu added.

In his remarks, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Idu Emeka, who serves as the Chairman of the PDP campaign council in Onitsha North, said the area is predominantly PDP and will receive massive on November 6.

“We’re thankful that our governorship candidate and his deputy, our daughter, are marketable personalities. We’re proud of them, and we will support them to win,” Hon Emeka stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .