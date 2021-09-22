The standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has urged Ndi Anambra to vote for him when they head to the polls to elect a new governor on November 6.

Mr Ozigbo made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Awka when the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) during the annual PFN Day held at Ekwueme Square.

According to the globally celebrated CEO, the emergence of a morally upright candidate in the forthcoming guber poll will dictate the kind of policies that the incoming government will implement and its effect on the standard of living of Ndi Anambra.

“The coming election presents an opportunity for Ndi Anambra to elect a God-fearing leader who will put the needs of the people before self-aggrandisement.

“This starts from having enough emotional intelligence to see everyone as equals and celebrate humanity. Anambra needs a compassionate leader who will not implement policies that will hurt the people, and that’s what I am offering”, he said.

Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, also thanked the leadership of PFN for upholding high Christian standards and raising a godly generation of Nigerians that will see the country realise its vast potential.

“I want to appreciate our leaders and spiritual fathers in the PFN for ensuring that the Church of God marches on. Their work is invaluable, and I pray that God continues to strengthen them and grant them abundant grace to take the church to greater heights,” Ozigbo prayed.

Several respected preachers and church leaders from around the country, including the entire leadership of PFN led by its National President, Bishop Wale Oke, attended the summit.

Top members of his campaign organisation including, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, the Director-General of the Anambra State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Hon Eucharia Azodo, the Director for Religious Affairs, Mr Obinna Ufudo, the Director of Finance, Sir Izuchukwu Oraelosi, the Convener of Ozigbo Vanguard, and many supporters also attended the event.

