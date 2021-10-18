From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The flag-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 election, Valentine Ozigbo has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Mr Ozigbo made the call as a participant in 2021 Anambra gubernatorial debate on Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Television, Awka Sunday.

Ozigbo was the only candidate of a major political party who attended the hour-long debate, which had in attendance only four of the eighteen candidates who would be on the ballot in the November election.

Noticeably absent from the ABS studios were Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

When asked about his position on the detained IPOB leader, Ozigbo said that Kanu should be released by the APC government. He advocated non-violent and diplomatic approach for secession agitation to be adopted.

“Indeed, Nnamdi Kanu should actually be released while we go back to the root cause for the agitation.

“I always focus on the root causes of a problem to help in solving the problem. We can’t be addressing a problem from the symptoms. An efficient way to address any crisis is to deal with the root.

“Why the agitations? If you think deeply, you’ll understand that it is because Nigeria is not working. Our leaders have failed us. The sense of hopelessness brought about by poor governance pervades the land.

“There’s a lot we need to do to get Nigeria working again. The poor road networks, decayed infrastructure, failed social systems, a devastating healthcare sector, a shrinking economy, lack of opportunities, and many more manifestations of poor governance lead to ask if there’s any need to be part of Nigeria, anyway.

As a way out of the current crisis, Ozigbo called for a fresh approach to leadership. He said that Nigeria must focus on raising the competitiveness of the country, among other solutions. He said that leaders must do away with nepotism, entrench competence and allow merit to be credit.

“We must restructure Nigeria to be more just, more competitive, and more inclusive,” Ozigbo demanded.

Ozigbo had in the past called for the protection of the rights of the Igbo, correction of the economic injustices in the country, and “a stop to the dehumanisation of the Igbo, and all people for that matter.”

During the debate, Ozigbo presented details of his Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto which was anchored by Roy Ekwunife, a TV presenter and Nollywood actor.

He promised to transform the education, healthcare, economy, social services, and other key human development indices in the State.

Other candidates who attended the event are Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu (Rtd), the candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Dr Chidozie Nwankwo of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Chief Akachukwu Nwamkpo of African Democratic Congress (ADC