The standard bearer, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo has raised the bar ahead of the November 6 poll as he launched a tour of all the 21 local governments in the state.

The local government tour, which began with a rally held at Government Field, Ajalli, in Orumba North LGA, aims to deepen the conversation on the future of Anambra State and take the Ka Anambra Chawapu message to the grassroots.

In a very remarkable show of acceptance, the people of Orumba North came out in their thousands to witness the event, which marked the flag off of the PDP campaign activities at the local government areas.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chairman of the PDP in Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Chief Emma Ebene, thanked the people of Orumba North for coming out in their numbers. He appreciated them for their show of support, solidarity and most importantly, their strong belief in the party’s candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

Chief Ebene reiterated that PDP is now best positioned to win the governorship election than ever and called on Ndi Anambra to look beyond sentiments and vote for a candidate who ticks all the boxes of a modern hands-on governor.

“On behalf of the entire people of Orumba North, I welcome you to our local government today. Our great party in Anambra State started here in Orumba, and Valentine Ozigbo has kicked off his tour here,” Chief Emma Ebene said.

“We are out here in our numbers to show that this time around, our choice is clear. Valentine Ozigbo is the choice of Orumba North, and there is no doubt about that.

“The people of Orumba have suffered enough neglect from the government of the day, and we have resolved to make a better choice this time around,” he concluded.

In his address, the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, took time to appreciate the people of Orumba for their massive support and turn out.

Obi, who was PDP’s Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, promised that voting for Mr Ozigbo as the next governor would guarantee a massive turnaround in the people’s standard of living.

“Ndi Orumba, it gladdens my heart to be in your midst today to introduce to you the next governor of Anambra State. The man who will continue from where I stopped and will do more than I did.

“Valentine Ozigbo is a son of the soil, a bonafide indigene of the Old Aguata Union. I am very confident that he will work for the interest of all of us when he becomes a governor.

