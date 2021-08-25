Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Valentine Ozigbo, has reached out to the leaders and other stakeholders of his party, seeking their support to ensure the party wins the poll.

Ozigbo, in his first open letter to the party faithful, painted a picture which suggests lack of total commitment by some of the party leaders and stakeholders to their governorship project despite his modest efforts to bring them on board.

Specifically, Ozigbo said that some of the party’s stalwarts who had publicly denied being consulted before their enlistment into his campaign council did not give the public accurate account of what actually transpired.

“During my primary election campaign, I promised that if I emerged victorious, I would put in my very best to see that I galvanised my fellow aspirants, key stakeholders, and the entire party to ensure we face the main election on a united front. I wish to assure you that I have spent over 80 per cent of my time since the night of June 26 in consultations with this unique class of our party leaders and all other PDP leaders.

“I can confidently report to you that I have spared no effort to carry along all leaders and stakeholders and keep our party faithfully united under the great PDP umbrella. I am also glad to report to you that we have recorded tremendous successes in this regard.

“I find it necessary to clear the air on recent statements by a few of our party leaders, alleging a lack of consultations before the inauguration of our state PDP Governorship Campaign Council on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

“As one entrusted with this leadership position by our party, I wish to assure you that I bear the responsibility of being your flag-bearer with the utmost sense of humility and commitment. I can promise you that I will never make a public statement to pass a message to anyone in the PDP family when I have the option of calling my brother or sister on the phone and having a heart-to-heart talk.

“It is, however, necessary to present the facts with regards to the disclaimers many of you may have read on social media and the pages of newspapers. We did consult extensively with our party leaders before we inaugurated our Campaign Organisation.

“I consulted with some of them personally, while some of our party leaders closer to them consulted with some others. Multiple consultations were held with the majority of them, some more than five times. “