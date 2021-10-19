Standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo, has advocated a violence-free process for the forthcoming election.

Ozigbo made the declaration in Awka when he hosted a delegation from the ‘Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War’ campaign, consisting of officials from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), National Democratic Institute (NDI), The 2Baba Foundation, and the Catch Them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI).

The contingent, which was led by Nigerian music icon, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, also included Bem Aga, NDI’s Programmes Manager; Tracy Keshi, NDI’s Programme Officer; Nonso Orakwe, the Executive Director of CATYCOI; and Israel Orji, the Programme Manager of CATYCOI.

At the meeting , Ozigbo hailed 2Baba and the Vote Not Fight campaign for their consistency and the importance of the message of peace and non-violent electioneering.

“I am profoundly grateful, not just for this meeting, but for the opportunity to meet my friend and brother, 2Baba, to discuss a crucial issue that can change the course of the black race,” Ozigbo said.

“I am offering to serve my people to change our story for good, and we can only actualise this through a proper leadership recruitment process. Democracy is not flawed by its principle but in the way we practice it.

“Long before I ventured into politics, I have always advocated for us to ensure that incompetent people do not emerge as the candidate of any party. This way, whoever emerges victorious at the polls will be a win-win for the people.

“So when we have social interventions like this, it helps to send the proper signal, create the right awareness, and hopefully educate the populace, the candidates, and the party so that they can civilly conduct themselves.

“I stand for a free and fair process. I have never asked anyone to rig on my behalf to take any action that will disenfranchise others because I know that the competent candidate will emerge when the process is credible.

“I am confident that under a free and fair process that I, Valentine Ozigbo, will emerge as the next governor of Anambra State, but we must ensure the election is peaceful and violence-free.

In his remarks, Idibia hailed Mr Ozigbo for offering to serve the people of the state, urging the multiple award-winning CEO to champion the charge for a violent-free election.

“Everybody knows that Mr Val is a friend of the entertainment industry, so to see him emerge as the candidate of his state is quite encouraging,” Idibia said.

Idibia wished Mr Ozigbo well in his bid to lead Anambra State before the pair signed a peace pledge card to complement their declaration to advocate a peaceful election.

