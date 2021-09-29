Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2017 election in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, has described the PDP candidate for the November 6 election, Valentine Ozigbo as the only person among the array of contestants who offers the best possible platform and grand strategy for rejuvenating Anambra and setting her on the part of sustainable development.

In a statement released in Awka yesterday, Obaze, also a former Secretary to Anambra State Government, bemoaned the general state of affairs in Anambra State presently and declared that “the reality is that Anambra stands broken in infrastructure and governance, morally and fiscally.”

Obaze said the state needs to be fixed, very urgently, considering that the governance record of the ruling APGA and incumbent Governor Willie Obiano has been nothing but abysmal.

He said his view was bereft of sentiments and partisan fervor but to call a spade by its name. He noted that the erstwhile supporters of the APGA regime were jumping ship and excusing themselves, lest they become guilty by association.

“Of all those qualified candidates who hold party governorship tickets, only one person, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, the PDP flag-bearer is eminently qualified on all accounts to lead Anambra going forward. The underpinning qualifier is not just the credentials; it is a mix of experience, credentials, personality, global worldview and the ability to effectively run the state as an enterprise based on global best practices.

“Prof. Charles Soludo, who seeks the Anambra mandate under APGA, must now deal with the inconvenient truth. When Anambra was going down the road to perdition and prebendal abyss under Obiano in 2017, rather than speak truth to power and to the Anambra people, Soludo engaged in self-serving obfuscation, by claiming that “If it ain’t broken, why fix it.” So, if Anambra is not broke and broken, rotten, filthy, decrepit, deeply indebted and underdeveloped, what is Soludo coming to solve and why does the state need his solution?

“Anambra is a hub begging for good governance. The material, human capital, revenue and fiscal resources required to effectively run the state exist, despite the state having been recklessly dragged into a debt peonage. What is needed is a transformative, adaptive, purposeful and caring leader.

“From the hard copy and televised defence of his manifesto, it can be gleaned that Ozigbo is on his marks, set and ready to hit the ground running, in governing Anambra. Indeed, a glimpse into his mindset and template of the policies and programmes he plans to execute in his first 100 days is quite revelatory.

“With Valentine C. Ozigbo, Anambra and her progressive future and development will become realistic. And that is why I have endorsed Ozigbo for Governor. The campaign and race for Agu Awka 2021 is that simple.” Obaze said.

