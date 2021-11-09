Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in last Saturday’s election, Valentine Ozigbo yesterday said he remained optimistic of beating Soludo and APGA after the supplementary election for Ihiala Local government and some other polling units in the state scheduled for today.

Addressing newsmen in Awka, Ozigbo said the struggle to take over Awka Government House was not over yet, noting that his convictions tell him that the advantage which other parties had will be upturned in the supplementary election.

He urged friends, supporters and party faithful to turn out enmasse and complete the process, noting that the chances of PDP taking over remains great.

“I want to put it on record that the race is still on and we should do all within our reach to ensure that we win Ihiala handsomely and by extension, the rest of other local governments where elections have not taken place in all the polling units like Idemili North, Idemili South, Awka North and many more”

Ozigbo said Ihiala has 148,000 registered voters while the rest also have more than 100,000 votes and expressed optimism that if things are harnessed properly and some anomalies already noticed, corrected, PDP will cruise to victory.

He commended INEC for the steps to digitalise the electoral process but noted the various imperfections and irregularities that marred the election.

He said only 10 percent out of the 2.5 registered voters showed up for the election noting that those imperfections that marred the process were man-made errors.

Ozigbo also decried the impact of money politics in the system which, he said the state ruling party, APGA and the national ruling party, APC deployed vigorously and eventually thwarted the will of the people to cast votes according to their conscience, competence, capacity, compassion and character.

