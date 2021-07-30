The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Valentine Ozigbo, has presented Mrs Azuka Enemuo, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Anambra State, as his running mate.

In a ceremony, yesterday, at the Oma Event Center in Awka, the state capital, Ozigbo said Mrs Enemuo, from the Central Senatorial District of the state, is politically relevant, popular among the masses, and a notable person in the Anglican Church.

“Nobody lobbied for this position. I did not choose her myself; she is the party’s choice. Being a man, and the candidate of the party, I need either a youth or a woman to drive this vision with me. Then, as I am also youthful, I will need a woman particularly for this purpose.

“It is not just a woman; PDP requires a woman of substance; a woman who is a notable figure in the Anglican Church, because, I am a Catholic. The woman in question must be popular and politically relevant. We find such attributes in the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Mrs Azuka Enemuo,” he said.

Ozigbo said he convened the meeting so that the party would discuss how the election could be won.

He announced that he would launch his grassroots campaign on August 9, because, according to him, he intended to win in all the 326 wards in the state.

In her response, Enemuo said she would remain committed to the cause until Anambra is won for the PDP come November 6, 2021. She also promised to deploy her political expertise and connections to make it happen.

Earlier, former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, said that of all candidates for the election, Mr. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo remained the best. He said Ozigbo’s age and experience placed him in a good advantage for governance, adding that the state needed a governor who would rekindle Anambra as light of the nation.

He, however, denied supporting a particular aspirant during the primary election as being alleged by some aspirants. He said, however, that immediately the result was announced, he accompanied Ozigbo to meet his colleagues, who lost out in the party primary election, to ensure unity.

The meeting was attended by PDP stalwarts across all party strata, including National Working Committee, South East Executive Committee, local government executives, wards, and so on.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.