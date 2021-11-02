The clock is ticking. The D-Day is near. Just four days away. But the mood in the state is glum. The atmosphere is tensed. Fear has squeezed the people to a corner. It’s not for nothing. Anambra has become a battleground of some sort. With the killing of some “unknown gunmen” last Friday, alleged to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in a gun battle, and two officials of the Department of State Service (DSS), palpable apprehension has gripped the people. And make no mistake about it: the Nov.6 governorship election is perhaps the most uncertain and unpredictable election in the state, if not the entire country. Questions have been asked: will the election hold? If it does, at what cost? Will the voters defy the threats of IPOB and the overwhelming military presence and come out to cast their votes? The process of voting makes sense in an atmosphere of peace. Can the electoral umpire (INEC) be trusted and make the votes count? Many questions begging for answers. But Saturday’s election will be a litmus test for many reasons: the resolve of the people and commitment of INEC in spite of all odds.The world is watching. Our democracy is on trial. Anambra is the focus.

However, despite the uncertain nature of the election, and looking at the chances of the candidates on the ballot(some of whom are there just to complete the square), the question is: who among the pack does the odds favour? Surely, there will be one winner, even as each of the candidates fancies his chances to emerge governor-elect. But if the result of election is not manipulated, and if each candidate is appraised based on multi-dimensional experience and key strategic levers of plans to transform Anambra state, the odds favour Mr.Valentine Chineto Ozigbo(VCO), the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Why do I say so? Why is Ozigbo uniquely different from the rest? Until few months ago, a question was asked in both the social and mainstream media: Who is Valentine Ozigbo? It’s a question often asked out of curiosity when someone who is not your usual politician pops up in the public consciousness like a silent mystery. Until March last year when he voluntarily stepped down from one of the prestigious posts in corporate Nigeria as President/ CEO of Transcorp Plc to pursue a higher purpose in politics, Ozigbo’s name was(still remains) a constant mention in Nigeria and beyond the shores of the continent. Ozigbo is young, 51 years. He’s neither corrupted with any scandal, nor have any criminal debt hanging on him like some do. His integrity is unblemished. He has achieved much by dint of hard work. His meteoric rise in the corporate world attests to his competency and excellence. His human relations and emotional intelligence work for him. It’s not all about his brightly sparkling credentials. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has a plenty of that as well. It’s about Ozigbo’s mix of experience, global worldview, warm personality and ability to effectively run the state as an enterprise based on global best practices. And politics is a human enterprise and governance the test of it. Ozigbo’s analysis of the economy and dynamics of governance, is outstanding. He’s also a team player. He is not afflicted with the occupational disease of some politicians, to wit: “I -alone-can fix the problem”. Ozigbo knows that even though there’s much one person can do, better results are achieved through collaborative effort. Put simply, Ozigbo is a man of higher purpose. Looking at his manifesto, a comprehensive document of intentions, no other candidate in the election has such coherent plan of action that addresses every segment of the Anambra population. Add this to his visionary leadership, inclusiveness, accessibility, proven culture of excellence, and a keen understanding of the future, what you have is a consummate politician/technocrat, ready to hit the ground running from day one. These are solid qualities that a highly gifted entrepreneur state like Anambra needs at these challenging times.

This man is a champion of the youth, of women, the elderly, and retirees alike. His vision, his mission, and approach to governance, are things every voter should look out for this Saturday. For instance, as “Champion of the youth”, Ozigbo says he has always “prioritized equipping and empowering young people with the skills and opportunities to live effective lives and make a mark in business”. As it is at the national level, the youth constitutes about 60 percent of the population of Anambra. Neglect them at your own peril.

As the last born of his parents, Ozigbo’s promise to Anambra women, is worth looking in. Women, he says, “hold within them the wisdom to unlock the solution and the potential in any given situation, but they so often have not been accorded their due respect or given their merited credit”. I have gone through the manifestos of other candidates, and none of them has this special blueprint for Anambra women. As a bridge-builder, a technocrat, and a leader, Ozigbo also has assured to harness the enterprise of Ndi Anambra into a thriving modern economy that works for all. This he plans to do by focusing on transforming Anambra state into one of the top five subnational economies in the country within the next four years by unlocking productivity, investment, and creating an enabling environment for growth. In that way, Ndi Anambra can take their rightful place in Nigeria. It’s possible if the voters vote wisely, and their votes are allowed to count. If he wins, as he believes he will, he has assured to create at least two fully equipped industrial hubs in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, by leveraging on unused buildings and other infrastructure across the state. In addition, he says he will overhaul, automate and increase transparency of processes for registering businesses, obtaining permits and paying taxes through open governance platform. While some of the candidates are doling out “tokunbo” Jeeps to traditional rulers, Ozigbo has made his plans open and accessible in such a manner that will transform the Anambra landscape, including the state public service through seamless integration.

As many bankers and policymakers will tell you, there’s something about Ozigbo that draws your attention. It’s his vision,leadership, competency and missionary zeal that he brings in anything he puts his mind on. He’s an ‘idea’s man. He’s serious about business and serious about people. His briefings on finance and economic matters are simply detailed and dazzling. His analytical mind and imperturbable calmness even in the face of pressure are amazing. They are all steeled in vision and leadership by example. Former two-term governor of the state Mr. Peter Obi set a remarkable example of how an idea’s and visionary leader from business boardrooms can get to the top of politics and governance without a political godfather but by leveraging on integrity and accomplishments. Taken together, Ozigbo has a heart of gold, and is one of the few corporate titans in the world who are regarded as champions of “Kaizan”. This is a Japanese philosophy for management that ensures continuous improvement. In international businesses, it means “deleting waste” ,and improving corporate performance that enhances profitability. Situating this to Anambra state, the state is seen by many as “broken” in all fronts, infrastructure, leadership, security and other crises of immediate challenge. According to Oseloka H. Obaze, former Secretary to the State Government, and governorship candidate of PDP in 2017 election, “everyone is running against a glaringly poor APGA governance record from 2014 to date”. He says Anambra has become a “case study on lesson learned and hugely missed opportunities “. Going forward, another opportunity now beckons to get it right, and rebuild the state.

