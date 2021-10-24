The flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has reiterated his readiness to serve and lead the people of the state into an era of prosperity.

Ozigbo gave this assurance, yesterday, October 23, 2021, while presenting his manifesto to the leadership of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Addressing the gathering at the King David Hotel, Awka, the Anambra State capital, he lamented the level of deterioration in the state stressing the need for a strong candidate who could fix the rot.

“When I decided to run for office, a lot of people tried to discourage me. But I realised that even with my success in the corporate sector, I would never be fulfilled if I do not play my part in fixing my home, Anambra,” Ozigbo, a respected business leader.” he said.

In his remarks, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra State, High Chief Emeka Udedeme, expressed the readiness of Ohaneze Ndigbo engage in open interaction with all candidates to see their manifesto and discuss their plans for Ndi Anambra.

Chief Udedeme commended Ozigbo for running an exemplary campaign devoid of violence and negativity.

