Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship aspirants in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early release of timetable for the upcoming Anambra State governorship election, which it scheduled for November 6.

Addressing the press at his campaign office in Awka, yesterday, Ozigbo welcomed the timetable and the electoral process sequence, saying it made room for adequate planning, which no doubt would engender smooth electoral process.

“I am certain that the early release of the timetable would prevent any form of fire brigade approach. It would rather allow for well planned and seamless executed electoral activities. Considering the complexity, rancourous nature, sky-high interests involved in electioneering processes and the unique political environment of Anambra State, it is worthwhile and commendable on the part of INEC to bring the people up to speed on the commissions electoral plans early enough. After all anything worth doing is worth doing well, and no excellent job is ever done in haste,” he said.

Ozigbo further observed that the lengthy period between the primary election and the main election is “a good omen and a pointer in the right direction” as it would allow for final resolution of disputes that may have arisen after the party primary elections.

“The salience of this situation, if achieved, is that the voters will go to the polls with a clear mind of who the flag bearers of the different political parties are. Thus, cocksure of who they are voting for.”