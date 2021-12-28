Director General of Valentine Ozigbo Governorship Campaign Organisation in the November 6 Anambra election, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter dated December 21 and addressed to the acting PDP chairman for Ward 6, Inland Town, Onitsha North Local Government Area and copied to the state chapter of the party and Mr. Peter Obi, leader of the party in the state, Obiogbolu, a founding member of the party, cited the lack discipline, loyalty and treachery as some of the reasons for his resignation.

The former State PDP publicity secretary and four time former governorship aspirant, said he worked assiduously for 21 years to build the party in the state, but lamented that few persons who constitute part of the leadership that should show direction, have continued to have a strangulating hold on the life of the party.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot count on them to treat us with honesty and commit to follow the rules. However, we can choose to walk away and associate with other positive minds or remain enslaved to their selfish whims. The campaigns and election have come and gone, yet we are left with vast experiences. I must not fail to thank your good self and other committed party members who despite internal wrangling and the distractions of other destructive elements, committed your time, energy and resources towards achieving a better outcome than the previous governorship elections. It was a fantastic experience working with some of the party members who showed so much love and loyalty towards the party. However, I regret to state that the ills that continued to bedevil the party before the elections has not ceased thereafter. Indiscipline and disloyalty bordering on treachery has for long been an affliction of the PDP in Anambra State.

“Consequently, I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and in the next few weeks, I pray to have determined a more purposeful political party to associate with and with the grace of God continue to contribute my quota to state and nation building.”