The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified his speech during the campaign for the emergence of the PDP candidate, Mr. Val Ozigbo, as the in-coming governor of Anambra State.

The release from his Media Office signed by Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said Obi, known for issue-based campaign in his speech at Aguata, Orumba North and South, and few other places, on Tuesday and Wednesday, pointed out numerous projects he did across the state, from roads through schools to security, and appealed to the people of those areas to vote for Mr. Ozigbo for possessing the capacity and youthful age to deliver. He also said that whilst the other two contestants have had opportunity to help their people and did nothing, that Ozigbo would be the clear difference.

Obi said the two out of three major contestants were over 60 years, while Mr. Val Ozigbo is 50 and concluded that Val possessed the ideal age for the governorship seat at the sub-national level, which he put between 40 and 60.

The former Anambra governor Obi said it was the experience garnered at that level that would contribute to the success of leadership at the presidential level, which he put at between 60 and 80 years.

“These things were so clearly said and on tape to be twisted by even those contesting election to create dissatisfaction among Val’s campaign team”, the statement said, while advising Nigerians not to be deceived.

The release reiterated the fact that Ozigbo remains the best both in terms of age, background, and experiential pedigree garnered out of long years of managing human and material resources.

