Will Mesut Ozil be an Arsenal player come the start of the 2019/20 season?

It is one of the big questions of the summer at the Emirates Stadium, with the 30-year-old failing to tie down a regular spot in Unai Emery’s starting XI.

The German actually played 35 games for the Gunners in 2018/19, but only 24 of those came in the Premier League, with injuries not the only things hampering his game time.