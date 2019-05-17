Ozone Media CEO, Alex Ozone, has concluded plans to take Afropop act, Timaya on a grand musical tour of Europe.

According to him, the tour, which he’s organising in conjunction with Afro-Euro Entertainment, is coming on the heels of a successful one embarked upon by sensational act, Lil Kesh.

Kicking off on May 16, the tour would see Timaya hitting major European cities, giving his fans in that part of the world, a thrill of a lifetime. “It’s a good thing that the Ozone boss has taken some Nigerian acts on successful tour of Europe, with impressive narratives after their return. This, no doubt, may have paved way for an encore with big acts in the country,” a source squealed.