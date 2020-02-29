Ezindu Joseph

It is no longer news that OzzyBee a.k.a OzzyBosco is a life-changing agent in his generation. However, the good news is his bold and courageous steps in changing the narrative when it comes to the lifestyle of this generation.

As he recently berthed into teen hood, his perception changed to a more proactive approach to things around him. He now sees all monetary gifts to a child as seeds, and such seeds if not wasted but replanted will germinate and give rise to fruits that will yield multiple seeds.

Thus, on Monday the 17th of February 2020, history was made when he launched a Savings Culture Scheme for 12 Children between the ages of 3 to 17 years tagged OZZYBEE’S YOUNG SAVERS SCHEME (OYSS).The kickoff of this project, which will be a continuous venture received the approval and support of Access Bank PLC and was held at one of their mainland branches.

This pacesetter OzzyBee, wants young people to cultivate the culture of early in life, as that would help in developing that child into a prudent adult who would be financially responsible in his/her approach to life. Such child is most likely to be an asset and not a liability to their families or society at large.

The challenges here may be: Where would these children get their first funding to open an account?

How would they cope with the procedure and strict requirements of opening a bank account bearing in mind that some of them have never visited a banking hall before?

Well, The OzzyBosco Smile Foundation (OSF) which is the umbrella body managing OzzyBee, has worked out possible solutions to these challenges. Prior to the account opening exercise, the team would conduct a brief orientation to the recipients at our office where they would be assisted in any area of difficulty in relative to the account opening. Furthermore, they would accompany the recipients to the bank to ensure a hitch-free process. Finally, OzzyBosco Smile Foundation would continue to contribute towards the growth of the account until the child attains the stipulated age of harvesting.

This unprecedented first edition was an ice- breaker, impacting positively to the lives of these pioneer beneficiaries. The exercise which was quite phenomenal, elucidated amazing emotions from parents of the children, bank officials and passerby who couldn’t believe that such vision by a 13 year old teenager is possible.

As a young Nigerian artiste with huge fan base, OzzyBee sees all his humanitarian projects as a way of giving back to the society. It includes Stop Child Cruelty, a project that has taken him among other ventures to the ancient City of Zaria in Kaduna State where he put Smiles on face of then four (4) year old Usman Sadiq whose eyes were brutally plucked by ritualists. It is also important to note that the NDLEA Young Celebrity Ambassador OzzyBee, has visited with cash and material donations many orphanage homes around the country; residents of Oko Oba Resettlement Centre; the riverine dwellers in Makoko area of Lagos as well as celebrating his birthday with the pupils of Atunda Olu School for the physically and mentally challenged in Surulere, Lagos. He had also taken 14 children which include children from orphanage homes to a one week all-expense paid holiday to TINAPA in Cross River State. Stop Suicide Africa is another of his campaign instituted to lend his voice to the worldwide call against suicide especially among young people.

By God’s infinite Grace, OzzyBee remains a trailblazer among his contemporaries. It is noteworthy to take home the fact that “OzzyBee Young Savers Scheme (OYSS)” has come to stay as it will continue to touch hearts, who knows a child around you maybe the next lucky recipient.

• Ezindu Joseph writes from Lagos