Child act now adolescent, Ozzybosco has undergone quite some metamorphosis.

The act who hit limelight in the early 2010s is now grown up and ready to take the industry by storm, as he recently released the visuals and audio of a brand new single, Omah Baby featuring Teni Makanaki.

He said: “I am back with a bang! I am now known as Ozzybee because I have re-branded and I am out with a new EP with lots of vibe. It is a six tracker and a follow up to the album I released in 2019. This is not OzzyBosco you all knew a few years back. This is OzzyBee, I am the King of the New School with fresh vibes. The first track Omah Baby features Teni Makanaki. The song is banging! The video is out and trending on YouTube.”

What was it like working with Teni Entertainer? He responds: “It was fun because she is playful, vivacious yet a serious woman with a lot of vibe. We interacted well and she murdered her part. I actually believed I would work with Teni someday but I did not know it would happen this quick and this big. Mum has been doing all to harness my talent. I owe everything to her.”