Rita Okoye

Talented teenage star, Prince Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu aka OzzyBee, has been a forerunner in supporting the less privileged in the society especially those in his immediate environment.

Ozzybee’s show of love was recently extended to his town’s people in Nnewi, Anambra State, where he played the role of a caregiver to widows and widowers of Ezeoguine Royal Family, who were excited on receiving his COVID-19 palliatives that came well packaged in customized bags.

Backed by his charity platform, OzzyBosco Smile Foundation, the child prodigy, who was represented at the event by Team OzzyBee led by project director, Ralph Nwafor, made sure that every widow and widower in his community was treated like kings and queens.

According to OzzyBee, the palliatives were given in support of the good works of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, “who is trying hard to alleviate the sufferings of the masses in the state”.

Nnamso Nwafor-Orizu, Senior Special Assistant on Youth Entrepreneurship and Mobilization, represented the governor at the event held at the palace of the traditional ruler, HRH Igwe (Dr.) KON Orizu III (Igwe Nnewi), while Prince Obianefo Orizu (Ochendo Nnewi) represented his monarch father. Also present were Chief Innocent Chukwuma, CEO, Innoson Motors Ltd., Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, CEO, Gabros Groups International, and other notable personalities.