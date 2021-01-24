By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Singing prodigy, OzzyBosco celebrated his birthday with challenged kids as his latest single, Omaha Baby featuring Teni Entertainer released Jan. 7th makes waves.

Speaking, his mum who doubles as his manager, Mrs. Adah Mojekwu stated that OzzyBosco has constantly dropped good vibes and captured lots of admirers worldwide with his music and humanitarian activities. She advised parents to observe the talents of their kids and help them actualize it.

“The society initially did not accept kids pursuing music careers as they were not encouraged. Today, the platform has been provided for OzzyBosco to connect with his fans and to further entrench his message. OzzyBee is concerned with the welfare of children and wants to see that every child, in line with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Convention for the Rights of The Child enjoys his of her rights unhindered,” she added.

The event also featured physically challenged people who performed special numbers for the LAWMA ambassador. To date OzzyBee has won multiple awards and he dropped a 13-tracker in 2019 that featured top music acts.