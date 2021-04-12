P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s leading Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows the purchase of PR performance audit reports. It is the first of its kind in the Nigerian PR industry. The product spans across areas which include 22 commercial Nigerian banks PR performance audit report; top Nigerian insurance PR performance audit report; top Nigerian digital banks PR performance audit report and the 22 commercial Nigerian bank CEOs PR performance audit report.

Others are top Nigerian insurance CEOs PR performance audit report and top Nigerian digital bank CEOs PR performance audit report. In the area of the Nigerian digital bank CEOs media performance audit report, a total of four digital bank CEOs in the country were sampled, while the number of samples will be populated as the demand increases.

The PR performance audit report will deliver deep insights of CEOs for four digital banks in Nigeria, using the P+ Measurement Media Content Analysis (P+MCA) methodology in accordance with the Barcelona Principles 3.0; highlights Nigerian digital bank CEOs with the most favourable and unfavourable media reputation; and analyse the overall competitive share exposure of the four digital bank CEOs sampled.

It will also explore top four CEOs in the Nigerian digital banking industry with most interviews, as well as partnership/sponsorship, CSR/CSI, product launch, promotion and fintech media activities.