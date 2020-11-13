P+ Measurement Services, an independent public relations measurement and evaluation agency, has marked its fifth year of successful operations in Nigeria with qualitative offerings that surpass clients’ expectations.

The leading agency with expertise in media monitoring, PR measurement and audit, CEO media performance and advisory, has offered services to over 45 brands and 15 public relations agencies in its five years of operation in the country.

As the only AMEC member in Nigeria, P+ has strong partnerships with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Reel Forge Media Monitoring, the biggest media monitoring agency in the East African region, covering more than five countries.

Speaking on its business portfolio, the chief insights officer, Philip Odiakose, said every client media data has a story to tell and it depends on how strategic you are in flogging the data to yield meaningful results.

He avowed that P+ Services, with state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled media analysts, has greatly enhanced clients’ businesses to immeasurable heights, exceeding their expectations, thus making P+ unique in the industry. On the agency’s portfolio, the COO, Olufunke Mohammed, pointed out that P+ understands the value of valid PR metrics to its clients’ media performance audit report.

Since inception, the agency has been able to provide media monitoring, measurement, evaluation and performance audit services for brands, agencies and government bodies that operate in various industries and organisations ranging from banking, telecom, insurance, airlines, tourism and government agencies.