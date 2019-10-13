Global, the collaboration single of hip hop act, P Tee Money hit the town last week, garnering rave reviews from various quarters and warming its way into the hearts of many.

But what stood him out in the city of Casablanca, Morocco where he was touring were his dazzling accessories that caught the eyes of the crowd. A source squealed: “P Tee Money did not only show that he is a man of means but also of class. He wore a Rolex Rainbow Rose Gold wristwatch encrusted with rainbow gemstones which is worth a whopping £100, 000.

“The 6ft-plus hunk and DJ, who is also a CEO, did not stop there. He also wore Christian Louboutin sneakers estimated at £700. There was also a Key Closet Brand Jeans with crystals he had on which is worth £800. P Tee Money is looking to carve a place for himself in the industry by following in the footsteps of some of the world’s biggest acts, who wear some of the most expensive wrist-watches, footwear and clothing to underline their status as showbiz icons.”