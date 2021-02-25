Pa Francis Dominic Akaezue, who died at the age of 77, will be buried on Friday, February 26, 2021.

According to the family arrangement signed by his son, Collins Akaezue, the body leaves Maternity Private Mortuary, Umunede, for his hometown, Mbiri, Delta State, by 9am. Requiem mass at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Mbiri, Delta State, by 10am, and lying-in-state at his compound, Agban Road, Mbiri, by 1pm. Followed by interment by 3pm at his compound, Agbam Road, Mbiri.

On Saturday, February 27, by 11am, there would be dance at his compound, while outing service/ thanksgiving will take place on Sunday, February 28m at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Mbiri.

Earlier in the week, service of songs took place at Plot 57, Candid Estate, Oko Afor, Badagry, Lagos State.

Left to mourn him are children, grandchildren, in-laws and daughters-in-law, among other relatives.