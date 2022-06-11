Elder statesman and First Republic politician, Chief Andrew Kitts Chiaka Nosike has passed on at the aged of 93.

Chief Nosike was a supervisory councillor representing Ngor Okpala County Council, Umuneke in the First Republic. Later, he became a member of the Eastern Region House of Chiefs. Many of the developmental projects and infrastructure in the present day Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, and beyond, were built and established by him. The community is still enjoying these monumental legacies. Among them are: The Umunehi-Umuekwune road, Umuuwa-Umuowa road, which links the Imo airport road. There are other known roads within Obiangwu, which are also attributed and associated with his stewardship. The Ngor Okpala Secondary School, Umuneke, which was established few years, prior to the Nigeria Civil War, was spearheaded by two worthy sons of the local government, Chief Nosike, and Dr Basil Nnanna Ukegbu, the foremost educationist and academia, who was then, an honourable member of Federal House of Representatives, Lagos. The story of Obube Secondary School will not be complete without mentioning the name of Chief (Hon) Andrew Kitts Chiaka Nosike.

There’s probably not a family in Ngor Okpala, Ulakwo, Obube, Naze, Agbala, Emekuku, Emii and Mbaise, who does not have a member or close relation, that attended any of these two historical schools. He was an astute leader with impeccable desire to develop humanity, on realisation that learned and informed men and women were few in those days. His pursuit of education to develop Obiangwu and Ngor Okpala propelled him to embark on pragmatic services that were useful in practice, and in theory, which eventually earned him, the Chairman Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), through which he was able to develop several schools – in the process.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .