Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi.

He died on July 30, aged 94 years and would be buried tomorrow. The committee headed by Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and Taju Adejumo as secretary is to work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased, who will be buried in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State.

Other members of the committee are Senator Bunmi Adetunmbi, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Tope Ogunleye, Chief Folorunsho Olabode, Paul Omotosho, Femi Ajayi, Ayoola Owolabi, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, Chief Moji Fafure, Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd) and Chief Alaba Abejide.