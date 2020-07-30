Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the passing of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, is a big loss to the nation.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari affirmed that Fasanmi’s wise counsels borne out of humility, deep reflection, diligent studies and experience will be sorely missed by governments at different levels, as he regularly and willingly listened to leaders, and always had a good advice on going forward.

He said he joins Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, in mourning the passing of the elder statesman.

The President condoled with people and government of Osun and Ekiti States, family members, friends and associates of the elder statesman, who served as a legislator in both House of Representatives and Senate, and distinguished himself politically by always standing for the truth, especially on issues related to the uplifting of the downtrodden.

As an ardent follower and prodigy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, President Buhari expressed the believes that the fearless and consistent leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation lived to serve his people and the nation, and the progressive ideals that he projected impacted greatly and provided a road map on development at state and federal levels.

He noted, with commendation, that the efforts of Chief Fasanmi in the founding and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy will be remembered, and posterity will be glad for his great sacrifices.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed leader, and comfort his family.