All is now set for the grand finale of the 11th edition of Pa Michael Imoudu memorial football tournament 2019, holding in Sabongidda Ora, the administrative headquarters of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The under 19 football event for male and female teams in Nigeria was bankrolled in 2000 by the late former labour leader, Pa Michael Imoudu, who hailed from Oke-Ora, in Owan, for grassroots football development in Nigeria.

The event will climax today at the sports ground of the famous Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongida -Ora and it’s expected to attract top dignitaries, including the sports loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, the state Sports Commission’ chairman, Barr Dudu Orumen, the executive chairman of Owan West Local Government, Frank Ilaboya, council executives and party members, amongst others.

Owan West LG is the sponsor of the weeklong soccer carnival put together by the Federation of Youth Soccer Clubs (FEYSOC) south south zone.