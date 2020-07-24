The remains of Pa John Nnabugbwu Njoku, better known as Bobo John, will be committed to Mother Earth on Friday, July 31, in his compound in Emedike village, Umuchoko Chokoneze, in Ezinihitte LGA, Mbaise, Imo State.

Pa Njoku died on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the ripe age of 90.

According to the funeral programme signed by his eldest son, Samuel Ikeakachi Njoku, there will be a night of songs in his honour on Thursday, July 30, in his compound.

His body will leave Aladinma Mortuary, Uvuru, Mbaise, at 9am and arrive at the Emedike Community Hall at about 9.30am for a brief reception, after which the body would be taken to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Chokoneze, for a funeral service in his honour, at 10am.

Interment follows at his compound by 1pm, while entertainment of guests follows immediately.

He is survived by his wife, Ezinne Julie Njoku, five children and many grandchildren.