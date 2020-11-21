All is set for the burial of Pa Amos Orovwomoriemu Ogbodo Idibiago, father of the former editor of The Guardian newspaper, Abraham Ogbodo. Pa Ogbodo Idibiago will be laid to rest in his hometown, Oghara Agbarha-Otor on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

After living a life filled with legacy and impact to the fullness of 106 years, it is more of a celebration of life than mourning of the dead according to a statement released by the family. Pa Idibiago was the Okpako Orere (oldest man) of Oghara, Agbarha-Otor in Delta State, before he passed on March 8, 2020. A church service will be held in his honour at St. John’s Catholic Church Oghara, Agbarha-Otor on Saturday, November 21 to be followed by a reception at Oghara Secondary School, Oghara Agbarha-Otor.