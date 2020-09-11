The death has been announced of Pa Solomon Adesola Opaleke, aged 83 years. Christian wake takes place on Wednesday, September 16th at his Lagos residence while burial holds at his home town in Ede, Osun State on Thursday, September 17th and entertainment holds on Saturday, September 19th in Lagos. Pa Opaleke is survived by his wife, Evangelist (Mrs) R. A Opaleke(JP), children,Mrs Adefunke Laja-Thomas, Mr. Adedeji Opaleke, Adekemi Opaleke, Adeyinka Opaleke and Adekunle Opaleke and several grand children.