Chinenye Anuforo

Pan African Capital (PAC) Holdings has stepped up the campaign on green finance to ensure sustainable environmental projects.

According to the company, global climate in recent times has been stressed more than ever before and essentially calls for immediate changes; starting from the way people run their communities, businesses and lives.

Speaking at Green Finance and Environment Forum with the theme: “ The Earth, Our Business and the Future”, in Lagos, its Chairman, Mr. Dolapo Atekoja explained that fundamental in driving this change, is the choices make in the allocation of financial resources.

He said, “As you may know, Green finance is aimed at increasing the level of financial flows (from banking, micro-credit, insurance and investments) from the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to sustainable environment projects.

As a company, we are strongly convinced that issues of climate change and environmental sustainability should be on the front burner. That is why we have always been a leading voice, both internationally and locally in promoting this very important subject; so we are particularly glad that you are here to lend your voice today because the issues of enhancing the environment is one of collaboration rather than isolation.”

On his own part, the Chief Executive Officer, Chris Oshiafi while fielding questions from journalists explained that, the objectives of the forum is to emphasize the need to consider both financial gains and environmental benefits in the chase to take up opportunities.

Also to share ideas on innovative ways to preserve the environment, encourage more private investments towards climate preservation, and highlight opportunity areas for more public/private collaboration.

Oshiafi said, “We think that as part of responsibility to where we do busines, we should all work towards protecting the earth, protecting our businesses and people who live in the environment. And so, we also launched PAC Foundation today. The Foundation, and as you can see is built on 4 legs. First, we want to deal with the issue of health, environment, economic empowerment and education. We believe as part of our social corporate responsibility, we should also begin to use this four pillars to drive the development of mankind.”

Also, the Executive Governor, Lagos Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the event commended PAC Holdings for looking beyond their primary interests as private business investors and organized the event.

He said, “It is a momentous opportunity for us to share ideas and proffer solutions to the menace of environmental degradation and denudation that is largely driven by our consumerist tendencies.