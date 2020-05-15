Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has frowned at the development where children of retired and serving Judges and Justices are being appointed into sensitive Judicial position at the expense of more qualified candidates.

The Committee regretted that development has sacrifice competence on the alter of favouritism and nepotism.

In a statement by its Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, the advisory committee expressed concern about the way and manner corruption cases involving high profile personalities were being lost in courts on technicalities.

It noted that the development has constituted a clog in the fight against corruption “especially because high profile individuals and politically exposed persons already appear to be above the law.” Regardless, the Committee commended the progress being recorded by the anti-corruption agencies within and outside the country.

“The commendable progress being recorded by the Anti corruption agencies within and outside Nigeria needs to be enhanced and sustained, hence, all signs of corruption fighting back from any sector of government must be resisted.”