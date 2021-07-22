From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pacesetters’ Academy, Abuja, has ended the 2020/2021 academic year with a funfair and celebration of students who had outstanding academic performance in the cause of the academic calendar.

Also, students and some individuals who have shown exemplary leadership within the school (students) and the society (political and community leaders) were also celebrated, rewarded and encouraged to continue in the path of sharpening the society for good.

The end of academic year and award event which took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, witnessed the presence of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; renowned lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekome; Founder, Baze University, Datti Baba-Ahmed; among several other dignitaries.

It was an opportunity for parents, teachers and school managers to get acquainted with each other, share life and family experiences, make merry and celebrate their children, even as the school management gave special recognitions to outstanding students amidst cheers from their parents and other guests.

Teachers who made special contributions to the success of the academic year were also appreciated as an encouragement for others to put in extra effort in their assigned duties.

Founder of the School, Barrister Kenneth Imasuagbon, in his welcome remarks expressed gratitude to God for an eventful academic year, in spite of the COVID-19 challenges, and also thanked the parents for entrusting on them the academic destiny of their precious children.

He promised to continually seek improved and globally accepted ways to impact quality knowledge and skills on the children, thus making them global citizens that would birth solutions to political, economic and other challenges the world is being confronted with.

He reminded the guests that the school was established out of divine order, with a mandate to lay solid educational and moral foundation on children, insisting that the school, in spite of pressure to compromise on quality and standards would not derail from the vision behind its establishment.

He reassured the parents of the reinvigorated effort of staff and management to continue on the part of fulfilling the vision behind the establishment of the school.

On an advisory note, Imasuagbon challenged over 500 graduating students from its schools across FCT to utilize the knowledge and skills acquired in the cause of their academic programme for their good.

He said: “Your parents made huge financial and other sacrifices to ensure that you acquire stronger and quality basic education which is the foundation for future academic exploit. You are expected to pay them back with striking achievements in life.

“You are trained to be pacesetters and you expected to do that in practical terms. So, go ahead and set the pace anywhere you found yourself. Endeavour to be good ambassadors of the school as you move ahead in life.”

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his remarks, appreciated the great display of talent by the students, expressing hope for a greater Nigeria going by the intellectual display of the young students.

He appreciated the Founder of the school and his Wife for their great commitment and zeal to see that the future of the children is secured through quality education and other morals.

Chief Mike Ozekhome, in his remarks, recalled how the founder of the school, Kenneth Imasuagbon, being a trained lawyer, found himself in the business of moulding the academic destiny of future generations through impactful education.

Chief Ozekhome confirmed that Imasuagbon has been with him for a very long and has earned his trust, to the point that he was the Chairman of their wedding in 1995. He commended his achievements and prayed that God will continue to guide him and his wife for more success in the future.

Meanwhile, some parents who spoke to The Sun attested to obvious changes recorded in the lives of their children, particularly in academics and morals.

They, however, encouraged the school management to maintain the existing standards and approach in order to continue to retain and enjoy the patronage, trust and support of the parents.

PHOTO CAPTION

L-R: Graduating Students of Peace Setters’ School, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and Chairman Board of Directors Peace Setters’ Schools, Mr Ken Imasuagbon during the school graduation ceremony in Abuja.

LR: Guest Speaker, Mike Ozekhome, Director Peace Setters’ Group of Schools, Mrs Kate Imasuagbon, Chairman Board of Directors Peace Setters’ Schools, Mr Ken Imasuagbon, and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, during the school graduation ceremony in Abuja.

