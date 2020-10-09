Manny Pacquiao risks being stripped of his WBA world tile, if he goes ahead with plans to fight UFC star Conor McGregor.

The eagerly-awaited contest between the legendary fighters has been under discussion since last year, and now looks set to proceed in the Middle East, with Pacquiao’s trainer claiming his man will knock McGregor out inside two rounds.

However, according World Boxing News, Pacquiao could lose his welterweight title if he steps into the ring with the UFC fighter for the mouth-watering encounter.

The legendary boxer, 41, won his WBA welterweight title in July 2019, defeating Keith Thurman, 31, in Las Vegas, but he has been unable to defend the belt since because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body is understood to want Pacquiao to mount a defence within six months, and certainly in 2021, against a ranked challenger, but a bout with McGregor may make that impossible.