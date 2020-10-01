Founder, Paddysco Sports Academy, Peter Okereke, has unfolded latest development and ongoing project witnessed by the academy which was established to identify, nurtured and manage young sports enthusiast across the country.

Okereke in a chat with DailySun Sport, stated he is glad to see the academy grow bigger in an amazing way capable of making it a cynosure of all eyes.

Despite attaining an enviable height which he defined as a tip of iceberg, the Festac based sports administrator boasted he wont stop investing on his academy, which is fully affiliated and endorsed by the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA).

While highlighting the achievements, so far, he went on stating he won’t relent until the academy robs shoulders with global rivals.