It was sporting entertainment at its best at the 2019 Paddysco Sports Academy sports fiesta held recently in Lagos state.

The event which held at the Astroturf soccer Arena in Festac town, drew sporting loving Nigerian from all works of life to felicitate with the children who achieved great sporting feats.

Over 72 kids were rewarded for their perseverance and determination in going the extra mile to horn their God given talents in football, athletics, swimming ballet and other dances.

there were ballet dance exhibitions, football matches by Paddysco Incredibles (U-6), Clever boys(U-8), Royals(U-10) Heynas (U-13),and Paddysco Titans.

Established to discover, nuture and promote talents in children, Paddysco Sports Academy has players blazing the trail in Sweden, Finland and Malta.

Paddysco Sports Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Okereke, going down memory lane , encouraged parents to assist their children in electing in the areas of sports.

“The Academy is growing deeper, we are more experienced and knowledgeable . We now understand better the children we are dealing with.

A sound mind lies in a sound body and we at Paddysco Sports believe that extracurricular activities such as mechanised sports should be an indispensable part of every kid’s life.

“When I look back at our players outside the shores of this country , I say with all humility that God has been merciful to us.

Some of the children rewarded for their brilliant performances includes siblings; Sunshine and Harmony Onyike, who were awarded neatest Ballet Dancer and the Best goal scorer of the year respectively.

The best midfield player of the year award went to Abdulazeez Oriade, Elvis Ulasika was awarded the best striker, Chinonso Ibe won the Team player of the year award.