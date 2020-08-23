PADDYSCO Academy has reopened activities following the easing of the raging COVID-19 pandemic which slowed down sports activities across the globe.

The academy, which is known for sports, resumed last week with non contact games like ballet and dance, aerobics and athletics after observing all laid down COVID-19 precautions.

Founder of the academy, Peter Okereke, in a chat with Sunday Sun Sports said:

“We have observed all protocols released by health workers on the COVID-19 pandemic. As you can see, the government has started easing the lock down rule knowing fully well daily activities must continue.