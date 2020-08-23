PADDYSCO Academy has reopened activities following the easing of the raging COVID-19 pandemic which slowed down sports activities across the globe.
The academy, which is known for sports, resumed last week with non contact games like ballet and dance, aerobics and athletics after observing all laid down COVID-19 precautions.
Founder of the academy, Peter Okereke, in a chat with Sunday Sun Sports said:
“We have observed all protocols released by health workers on the COVID-19 pandemic. As you can see, the government has started easing the lock down rule knowing fully well daily activities must continue.
“Schools, sporting arena, religious houses, market and other places have been declared open to some extent. We at Paddysco have also done same by limiting our games and activities to non contact ones till further notice. For this reasons, we are using this medium to urge parent to release their kids and register others who are willing to join.”
The academy, whose focus is to identify, nurtured and manage young sports enthusiasts from age six and above, is cited at house 2, 112 Road B Close, Festac Town, Lagos, and it is fully affiliated and endorsed by the Lagos State Football Association.
Leave a Reply