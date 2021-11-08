By Monica Iheakam

The 4th edition of the Paddysco Sports Academy sports fiesta came to a resounding end penultimate Sunday. The event held at the Doseg International College sports arena in Lily Estate, Amuwo Odofin, was a package meant to celebrate, entertain and improve the children’s sporting discipline.

Apart from the excitement Paddysco built around the football games which went a long way to make the event fun-filled and memorable, parents and other guests had the opportunity to experience the unique ballet skills of the young ballerinas nurtured by the academy.

Commenting on this year’s event which also doubled as an awards evening, Chief Executive of Paddysco Sports Academy, Peter Okereke Azunnaya, said the academy has remained steadfast in providing the platform to train kids who are blessed with sporting talents for them to reach their full potentials without disturbing their academic pursuits.

Okereke expressed delight at the growing status of the academy, adding that while the awards are meant to reward hardworking children, it equally spurs them to healthy competitions and sporting excellence.

The academy which is affiliated to Topsports in Finland currently has products playing in Europe.

“What I have discovered in life is that whatever you are doing, try and do it very well and once you are good at it, you can go very far.

“The Lady that teaches the young girls the ballet dance has been to several countries and she was a gold medalist at the just concluded National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In the awards proper, Emmanuel Ifeka won the best right footer award while Chimamanda Chukwueke was adjudged the Most Meticulous Balle dancer.

Youngest Active Ballerina of the year 2021 went to Queen Mary Onyike, Jason Mezu Nwobi smiled home as the MVP of the year for football.

